BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 72,001 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 1,565.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,001 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.16% of Universal Display worth $13,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the third quarter worth $41,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the third quarter worth $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Universal Display by 49.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Universal Display by 351.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Shares of OLED stock opened at $157.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.91. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $128.21 and a 12-month high of $246.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.85%.

OLED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.56.

Universal Display Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.