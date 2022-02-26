BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32,905 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.06% of VeriSign worth $13,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in VeriSign by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,259,000. Finally, Essex LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,996,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $214.19 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $257.03. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.47 and its 200 day moving average is $224.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The company had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.12, for a total value of $717,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.73, for a total value of $1,277,730.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,689 shares of company stock worth $8,281,123. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

