BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $15.56 Million Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 379,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,215 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.07% of Hormel Foods worth $15,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Hormel Foods by 14.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,933,000 after buying an additional 141,702 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 9.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,110,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,787,000 after buying an additional 188,821 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.8% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 199,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after buying an additional 7,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 101.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 255,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,477,000 after buying an additional 128,583 shares in the last quarter. 41.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL opened at $48.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.01. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $50.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.09.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

