BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 43,918 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,197 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,918 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.47% of Insight Enterprises worth $14,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 112.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 58,200.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 14.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000.

NSIT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research upped their target price on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.46 per share, for a total transaction of $7,956,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $200,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,016,345 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $103.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.86 and a 1 year high of $111.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.45.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

