Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Cut to $2,670.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,725.19.

BKNG stock opened at $2,281.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $93.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. Booking has a 1 year low of $2,053.57 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,446.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,374.84.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Booking will post 42.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Booking by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,515,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,966,000 after buying an additional 31,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,171,000 after buying an additional 18,508 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Booking by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,973,000 after buying an additional 140,070 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Booking by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after buying an additional 166,288 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 384,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,192,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

