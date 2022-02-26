BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on March 15th

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the auto parts company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.

BorgWarner has a dividend payout ratio of 12.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BorgWarner to earn $5.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.9%.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $42.15 on Friday. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $40.17 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.31. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BWA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays increased their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,317,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner (Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.