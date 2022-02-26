BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on March 15th

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the auto parts company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.
BorgWarner has a dividend payout ratio of 12.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BorgWarner to earn $5.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.9%.
Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $42.15 on Friday. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $40.17 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on BWA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays increased their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,317,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.
About BorgWarner (Get Rating)
BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.
