Bow Energy Ltd., (CVE:ONG) Trading 11.1% Higher

Shares of Bow Energy Ltd., (CVE:ONG – Get Rating) traded up 11.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 2,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 36,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.20.
Bow Energy Ltd., Company Profile (CVE:ONG)
Read More
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Bow Energy Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bow Energy Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.