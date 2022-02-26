BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 450 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 450 ($6.12) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BP.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 380 ($5.17) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.52) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 475 ($6.46) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 410 ($5.58) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($8.16) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Thursday.

Get BP plc 9% Preferred Shares alerts:

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares stock opened at GBX 174.35 ($2.37) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 52-week low of GBX 173 ($2.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 200 ($2.72). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 181.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 187.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.