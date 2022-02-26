BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BPER Banca in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets raised BPER Banca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from €2.00 ($2.27) to €2.60 ($2.95) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.60.

Get BPER Banca alerts:

OTCMKTS BPXXY opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61. BPER Banca has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $5.14.

BPER Banca S.p.A. engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Activities. The Retail segment refers to individuals and joint accounts not regulated by the BPERPrivate service; sole traders; and partnerships or limited companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BPER Banca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BPER Banca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.