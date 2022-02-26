Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Buys New Shares in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 216,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,532,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.3% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 63,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 34.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.3% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 68,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 93.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.90.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $70.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.15. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.70 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.46.

About Darling Ingredients (Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

