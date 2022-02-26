Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Altimmune were worth $8,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Altimmune by 19.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 26,332 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altimmune during the third quarter worth $754,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Altimmune by 172.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Altimmune during the third quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALT opened at $7.61 on Friday. Altimmune, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.44.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALT. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.03.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

