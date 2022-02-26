Bread (BRD) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.61 Million

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. During the last week, Bread has traded up 29.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bread coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000978 BTC on major exchanges. Bread has a market capitalization of $34.28 million and $2.61 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00036890 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00110327 BTC.

Bread Coin Profile

Bread is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

