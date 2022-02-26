Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.200-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.

BFAM traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.81. 437,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $113.41 and a 1-year high of $182.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $462.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on BFAM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.86.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 238.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after acquiring an additional 74,362 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 313.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,393,000 after acquiring an additional 68,589 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 383.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 55,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 43,667 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after purchasing an additional 25,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions (Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.