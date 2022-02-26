Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) PT Raised to $65.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BHF has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.00.

BHF stock opened at $54.13 on Tuesday. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $1.72. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

