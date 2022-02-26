Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $395,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 119,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 387,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,924,000 after purchasing an additional 57,961 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 40,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 11,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY opened at $68.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.05. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

