Brixton Metals (CVE:BBB) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Brixton Metals Co. (CVE:BBB – Get Rating) shares fell 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17. 73,415 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 144,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$42.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About Brixton Metals (CVE:BBB)

Brixton Metals Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and cobalt deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Thorn gold-copper-silver project located in Northwest British Columbia; the Hog Heaven Silver-Gold-Copper Project located in Northwest Montana; Langis-Hudson Bay Silver-Cobalt Project located in Northeast Ontario; and Atlin Goldfields Project in Northwest British Columbia.

