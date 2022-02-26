Brokerages Anticipate EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) will announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnLink Midstream’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.06. EnLink Midstream posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EnLink Midstream.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $82,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENLC opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $9.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.80 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 1,125.28%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnLink Midstream (ENLC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.