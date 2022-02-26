Brokerages Anticipate Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) to Announce -$0.15 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Everbridge posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 183.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to $0.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. cut their target price on Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Everbridge from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

In other news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $109,881.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.08 per share, for a total transaction of $670,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,163,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,685,000 after acquiring an additional 389,386 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Everbridge by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,585,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,754,000 after acquiring an additional 295,278 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Everbridge by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 513,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,512,000 after acquiring an additional 222,972 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Everbridge by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,007,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,278,000 after acquiring an additional 220,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Everbridge by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 492,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,137,000 after acquiring an additional 218,188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $167.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

