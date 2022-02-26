Brokerages Anticipate Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) to Post $0.85 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) to report $0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exelon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.78. Exelon posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Exelon.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on EXC. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.73.

EXC opened at $42.60 on Wednesday. Exelon has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $44.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.14. The company has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.95%.

In other Exelon news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon (Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exelon (EXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.