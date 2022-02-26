Brokerages Anticipate Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.40 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) will announce $61.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.50 million and the highest is $62.50 million. Inspired Entertainment reported sales of $71.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full year sales of $203.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $202.40 million to $204.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $275.83 million, with estimates ranging from $272.60 million to $279.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Inspired Entertainment.

Several analysts have issued reports on INSE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspired Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

INSE stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.58. 31,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,298. Inspired Entertainment has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $15.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 291.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 1,348.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

