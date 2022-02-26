Brokerages Expect Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) to report $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Arko’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.01. Arko reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 130.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Arko will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arko.

Get Arko alerts:

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Arko had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 28.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKO traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $8.42. The company had a trading volume of 477,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,295. Arko has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arko by 26.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 165,935 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Arko during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arko during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Arko during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Arko by 135.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 329,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 189,929 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arko (Get Rating)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arko (ARKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.