Brokerages Expect Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) will report ($0.35) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Better Therapeutics’ earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Better Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.43) to ($1.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($1.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Better Therapeutics.

BTTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Better Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 27th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Better Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Better Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other Better Therapeutics news, Director Andrew J. Armanino bought 17,000 shares of Better Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $118,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Risa J. Lavizzo-Mourey bought 10,000 shares of Better Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 55,083 shares of company stock worth $317,283 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTTX. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Better Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Better Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Better Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Better Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BTTX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.93. The company had a trading volume of 34,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,965. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18. Better Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40.

Better Therapeutics Inc is a prescription digital therapeutics company delivering cognitive behavioral therapy to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases. Better Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

