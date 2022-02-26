Brokerages Expect Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) to post $58.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.73 million and the lowest is $57.80 million. Grid Dynamics posted sales of $30.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full-year sales of $203.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $202.50 million to $203.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $253.52 million, with estimates ranging from $243.00 million to $263.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Grid Dynamics.

GDYN has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

In other news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $101,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Shuo Zhang sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $275,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $672,300. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 10.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 62.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 6.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after buying an additional 28,660 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grid Dynamics stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,310,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,127. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day moving average is $30.46. Grid Dynamics has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $42.81.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

