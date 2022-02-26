Brokerages Expect Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) will report $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Lumen Technologies posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lumen Technologies.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LUMN. Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE LUMN traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.09. The stock had a trading volume of 16,770,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,196,293. Lumen Technologies has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.91%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. FMR LLC boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,573 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 172,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 19,644 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 36.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 175,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 46,711 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 371,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 20,398 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumen Technologies (LUMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.