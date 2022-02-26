Brokerages Expect New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.30. New Mountain Finance posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow New Mountain Finance.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NMFC. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.53. New Mountain Finance has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 29,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 53,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 56,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

