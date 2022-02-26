Brokerages Expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) to post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. OraSure Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.99 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

OSUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSUR. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $13,286,000. Camber Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 4,250,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,068,000 after acquiring an additional 675,000 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,871,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,332,000 after acquiring an additional 635,793 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $5,564,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,472,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,176,000 after buying an additional 337,791 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $580.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.67 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81. OraSure Technologies has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $13.57.

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

