Brokerages Expect Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.65 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $91.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Redbox’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.90 million and the highest is $100.40 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redbox will report full year sales of $308.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $299.30 million to $316.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $624.35 million, with estimates ranging from $564.20 million to $684.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Redbox.

Get Redbox alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Redbox from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. started coverage on shares of Redbox in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redbox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Redbox from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Redbox from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 12.80.

NASDAQ RDBX traded down 0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting 1.68. The company had a trading volume of 304,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,729. Redbox has a one year low of 1.61 and a one year high of 27.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 4.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Redbox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Redbox during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Redbox during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Redbox during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Redbox during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000.

Redbox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redbox (RDBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.