Brokerages Set AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Target Price at $29.43

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.91. The company had a trading volume of 44,572,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,939,391. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $170.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.59. AT&T has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,113,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

