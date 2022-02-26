Brokerages Set FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) PT at $9.25

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

FTCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Colliers Securities began coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Roth Capital lowered FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on FTC Solar from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other news, EVP Ali Mortazavi sold 42,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $174,145.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Cathy Behnen sold 21,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $78,622.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 462,868 shares of company stock worth $2,413,933 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC raised its stake in FTC Solar by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 24,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in FTC Solar by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FTC Solar by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the period. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FTCI opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. FTC Solar has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $15.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.59.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

