Brokerages Set Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) PT at $45.00

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

MAIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 516.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 185,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 155,303 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,432,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 234.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 179,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 125,787 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after buying an additional 113,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,524,000. 17.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.07. The company had a trading volume of 493,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,602. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $47.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.53 and a 200 day moving average of $43.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.60%.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

