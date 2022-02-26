Brokerages Set Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Price Target at C$10.90

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.90.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 7,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$179,070. Also, Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 7,716 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.89, for a total transaction of C$76,311.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,952,839.84. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 22,850 shares of company stock valued at $220,010 and have sold 204,917 shares valued at $2,056,403.

Shares of PEY traded up C$0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$10.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,741. The firm has a market cap of C$1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of C$4.93 and a 12 month high of C$11.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

About Peyto Exploration & Development (Get Rating)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.