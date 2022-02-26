Brokerages Set QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Target Price at $302.00

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $302.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered QinetiQ Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on QinetiQ Group in a research note on Sunday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised QinetiQ Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 333 ($4.53) to GBX 302 ($4.11) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of QNTQY opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. QinetiQ Group has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.74.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.1081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 2.37%.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

