Brokerages Set Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target at $385.78

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $385.78.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 34,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.22, for a total value of $12,561,219.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 336,265 shares of company stock worth $113,920,520. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,116,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,833,333,000 after acquiring an additional 388,406 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,773,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,695,386,000 after acquiring an additional 65,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,397,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,357,476,000 after acquiring an additional 150,506 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,661,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,717,623,000 after acquiring an additional 80,295 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,142,651,000 after acquiring an additional 95,800 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $3.35 on Wednesday, hitting $311.15. 1,040,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of 64.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys has a one year low of $217.69 and a one year high of $377.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $323.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.87.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

