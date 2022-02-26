Brokers Issue Forecasts for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Integra LifeSciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the life sciences company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $405.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.13.

IART opened at $67.37 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $61.50 and a 1-year high of $77.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 428.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

