Brokers Offer Predictions for Canadian Western Bank’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Western Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.14 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.11.

CWB has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.50.

Shares of TSE CWB opened at C$37.93 on Thursday. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$31.44 and a 12 month high of C$41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.39 billion and a PE ratio of 10.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.54.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$260.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$267.90 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is presently 31.10%.

In related news, Senior Officer Kirby Trent Hill sold 5,370 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.42, for a total value of C$217,055.40.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

