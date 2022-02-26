Brokers Offer Predictions for TotalEnergies SE’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TTE)

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of TotalEnergies in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TotalEnergies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($65.91) to €60.00 ($68.18) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $54.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.92. TotalEnergies has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $60.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.551 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $674,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,474,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $282,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

