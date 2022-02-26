Brokers Set Expectations for Americas Silver Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:USA)

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating) – Cormark issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Americas Silver in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.39) for the year.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Americas Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.20 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.80 price objective on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.00.
About Americas Silver (Get Rating)
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
