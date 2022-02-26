Brokers Set Expectations for Americas Silver Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:USA)

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating) – Cormark issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Americas Silver in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.39) for the year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Americas Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.20 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.80 price objective on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.00.

Shares of TSE USA opened at C$1.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52. Americas Silver has a 52 week low of C$0.85 and a 52 week high of C$3.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$221.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

