Brokers Set Expectations for B2Gold Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BTO. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Haywood Securities lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.75 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.95.

TSE BTO opened at C$5.21 on Friday. B2Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.21 and a 52 week high of C$6.63. The company has a market cap of C$5.51 billion and a PE ratio of 9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.88.

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total value of C$451,000.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 30.02%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

