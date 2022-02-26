Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $75.66

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BIP) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$75.66 and traded as high as C$75.93. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at C$74.91, with a volume of 326,659 shares.

BIP.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$88.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.85, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$75.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$73.27.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

