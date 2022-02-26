Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.67

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.67 and last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 10767 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BFLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Butterfly Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Butterfly Network in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.76.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,605,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,160 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 220,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 115,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 301.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 111,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 83,925 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,216,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.
About Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY)
Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.
