Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.67

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.67 and last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 10767 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BFLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Butterfly Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Butterfly Network in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.76.

In other Butterfly Network news, CFO Stephanie Fielding sold 13,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $95,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stacey Pugh sold 16,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $95,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 210,752 shares of company stock worth $1,331,594 in the last three months. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,605,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,160 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 220,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 115,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 301.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 111,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 83,925 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,216,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

About Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.