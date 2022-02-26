C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.86

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.86 and last traded at $20.02, with a volume of 2812405 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.49.

A number of research firms have commented on AI. Bank of America lowered C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on C3.ai from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on C3.ai from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on C3.ai from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 0.07.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.95 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AI. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in C3.ai by 61,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

