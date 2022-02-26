C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) will report sales of $6.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.20 million and the lowest is $6.50 million. C4 Therapeutics posted sales of $7.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full year sales of $31.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $40.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $27.30 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $35.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.27. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.33% and a negative net margin of 183.23%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCCC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

NASDAQ:CCCC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.76. The company had a trading volume of 282,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,656. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.50. C4 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $51.21. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,544,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in C4 Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,672,000 after acquiring an additional 248,775 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its position in C4 Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,494,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,475,000 after acquiring an additional 345,737 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in C4 Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,514,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,673,000 after acquiring an additional 118,999 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in C4 Therapeutics by 262.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,882 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

