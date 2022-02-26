Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Price Target Lowered to $1,800.00 at Cowen

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,063.86.

CABO opened at $1,440.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,587.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,768.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Cable One has a one year low of $1,375.63 and a one year high of $2,136.14.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.09 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. Cable One had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cable One will post 53.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

In other Cable One news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total value of $130,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CABO. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Cable One by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cable One by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,179,000 after buying an additional 37,780 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Cable One by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in Cable One by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cable One by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,581,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cable One (Get Rating)

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

