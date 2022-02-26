Cactus (WHD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WHD opened at $49.08 on Friday. Cactus has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.51 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.96 and a 200-day moving average of $40.75.

Get Cactus alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 212.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 136,250 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 216,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 28,395 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 373.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 27,983 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 26,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 182.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.