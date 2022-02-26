Cactus (WHD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Cactus to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $49.08 on Friday. Cactus has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $51.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.51 and a beta of 2.34.

Get Cactus alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Cactus by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 216,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 28,395 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cactus by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 136,250 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cactus by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 26,888 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Cactus by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cactus by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.