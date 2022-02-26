Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.31) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.31) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.80). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

CZR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.81.

CZR stock opened at $84.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.80. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $119.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 196,890 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth $4,015,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 35.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth $369,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 8.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $466,333.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment (Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.