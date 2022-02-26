CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). CalAmp posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 142.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $68.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.56 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on CAMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. lowered their target price on shares of CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ CAMP traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $6.95. 157,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.39. CalAmp has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $14.51.

In other news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner bought 4,000 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner bought 24,000 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $226,830 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,510,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,903,000 after acquiring an additional 238,938 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 27.2% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,239,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,231,000 after acquiring an additional 693,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 14.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,126,000 after acquiring an additional 221,729 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 594.3% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 610,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 522,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 585,585 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

