California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,099 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Certara worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Certara by 1,506.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,653,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,815,000 after acquiring an additional 11,865,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Certara by 18.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,732,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,763,000 after acquiring an additional 904,592 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Certara by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,635,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,998,000 after acquiring an additional 218,809 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Certara by 8.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,282,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,006,000 after acquiring an additional 259,100 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Certara by 2.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,379,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,751,000 after acquiring an additional 60,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERT opened at $24.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average is $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25. Certara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $45.48.

In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $2,188,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 578,389 shares of company stock worth $15,522,911 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CERT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Certara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

