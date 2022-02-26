California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.45 Million Stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,987 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 472.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 306,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,245,000 after purchasing an additional 252,576 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,803,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,886 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,262,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 434.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 573,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,945,000 after acquiring an additional 466,052 shares in the last quarter.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CEO Ken C. Hicks purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian T. Marley purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASO. UBS Group raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.55.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.43. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $51.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 51.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile (Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.