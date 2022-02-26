California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 860 Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,214 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Investors Bancorp worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISBC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,932,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 180.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,889,321 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,431 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 224.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,214,308 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,348,000 after purchasing an additional 840,185 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,212,397 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $231,189,000 after purchasing an additional 813,316 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,249,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,885,000 after purchasing an additional 807,016 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investors Bancorp stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $17.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.47.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

In other Investors Bancorp news, EVP Richard Spengler sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $5,223,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Kalamaras sold 478,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $7,974,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 900,000 shares of company stock worth $15,281,272. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

